Young Palestinian Man Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces in Ramallah

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a brief statement that Raed Ghazi Na‘ssan succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers during a military raid.

Kathem Muhammad, an anti-colonial-settlement activist, said that Israeli forces barged their way into the village and opened fire towards local young men attempting to block their entry, hitting one by a live round and several others by rubber-coated steel bullets.

Na‘ssan was the fifth Palestinian killed by Israeli army in the occupied West Bank in less than 24 hours.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)