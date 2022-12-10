Hamas Slams Israel for Preventing Gaza Christians from Traveling to Holy Sites for Christmas

Palestinian Christians celebrate Christmas in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Palestinian group Hamas has slammed Israel for preventing Christians living in Gaza from visiting their holy places in Jerusalem and Bethlehem for Christmas, The New Arab reported.

In a statement released Thursday, Hamas called Israel’s refusal to allow Gaza Christians to leave the besieged enclave “a flagrant violation of their right to practice their religion and visit their places of worship”.

“Regarding these violations and racist practices which are repeated every year, we call on the United Nations, the international community, and rights organisations to take responsibility and stop these violations against our Christian citizens and places of worship,” the statement added.

This year, Israel stopped 200 Christians from going to Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem to take part in Christmas celebrations, citing “security concerns”, according to Kamel Ayad, a spokesman for the Orthodox Church in Gaza.

