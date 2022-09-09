Israeli PM Holds Meeting to Assess ‘Security Situation’ in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a meeting on Thursday to assess the ‘security situation’ in the occupied West Bank, his office said in a statement reported by Israeli media.

“Israel will act strictly and without any room for bargaining, against those who try to attack it,” Lapid said, according to the statement.

The Hebrew Channel 12 reported that during the session, “all participants blamed Palestinian [Authority] President Mahmoud Abbas for the deteriorating situation in the West Bank” adding that estimates indicate that the situation could remain “volatile”.

The meeting came in the wake of a series of Palestinian resistance attacks against Israeli targets.

The Israeli army has been conducting daily raids in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year during which around 100 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)