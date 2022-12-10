Thousands of Palestinians Celebrate Morocco’s World Cup Victory, Advancement to Semifinal (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians in Gaza gathered in large numbers to watch the Morocco-Portugal game at World Cup’s quarterfinals in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, December 10.

When Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute of the first half, the crowd celebrated with loud cheers.

At the end of the game, the fans rallied amid cheers for Morocco and Palestine, raising the flags of both nations.

The Moroccan team became the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Thousands of miles away, in Doha, Moroccan fans raised Palestinian flags singing Palestinian songs as they have done in every game of this World Cup

Palestine and the Palestinian flag have served as the common denominators among all World Cup matches, where Arab fans stressed the centrality of Palestine as the most unifying Arab cause.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)