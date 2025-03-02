Hamas described Israel’s actions as “a serious violation of international law and a blatant war crime committed in full view of the world.”

The Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, has warned of the consequences of continued international silence over Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including forced displacement and the demolition of homes in refugee camps across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli bulldozers are demolishing homes in Nur Shams refugee camp, Tulkarm, forcibly displacing residents amid the ongoing aggression. The destruction continues as part of wider operations targeting Palestinian communities.

Hamas urged the UN and its institutions “to take immediate and effective action to stop Israel’s ongoing and horrific violations of international law,” according to a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

‘Blatant War Crime’

The movement condemned Israel’s demolition of homes and residential buildings in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, along with forced displacement of Palestinians at gunpoint.

As Israel tightens its grip on Jerusalem, Hamas calls for Palestinians to gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque for vigil and retreat during Ramadan.

Hamas described Israel’s actions as “a serious violation of international law and a blatant war crime committed in full view of the world.”

The movement also denounced Israeli military operations in the West Bank and the “systematic terror” against Palestinians, calling them “desperate and futile attempts to break the will of the resistance.”

More Homes Demolished

Early on Saturday, the Israeli army demolished the walls of 11 homes in the al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Nur Shams refugee camp, where a military operation has been ongoing for 21 days.

According to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency, Israeli occupation forces brought bulldozers into the camp and began the process of demolishing houses and its surroundings, in the vicinity of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque. The demolitions occurred amid the intensive flying of reconnaissance aircraft at a low altitude.

The occupation forces also continued their raids on homes in Jabal al-Nasr neighborhood, which began on Friday night, forcing its residents to leave by force. They were given a few minutes to leave, while firing live bullets and sound bombs to intimidate them, WAFA reported.

The camp has witnessed the displacement of more than 5,500 of its residents, including women, children, the elderly and the sick, mainly in the neighborhoods of al-Manshiya, al-Maslakh, Jabal al-Nasr and al-Salihin.

The army has been conducting operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 64 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

Annexation Concerns

Palestinian authorities have warned that the offensive is part of a broader plan by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could mark the end of the two-state solution.

Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation was set to approve a bill on Sunday that would allow the annexation of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank around Jerusalem, in clear violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

At least 927 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks in the West Bank by the Israeli army and illegal Jewish settlers since the start of the onslaught against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, reported Anadolu.

In July last year, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is “unlawful,” demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(Anadolu, PC, WAFA)