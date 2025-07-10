Hamas Uses Precise Intelligence to Escalate Attacks on Israeli Forces – Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Walla reports that the Qassam Brigades have acquired detailed intelligence on Israeli positions and are using it in coordinated guerrilla operations across Gaza.

The Israeli news outlet Walla, citing security sources, reported that the Al-Qassam Brigades — the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas — have managed to obtain highly accurate intelligence on Israeli military positions across various parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to these sources, the group “uses this intelligence to carry out well-organized attacks through sniper fire, launching anti-tank missiles, and activating explosive devices at various ranges and in various formations – including firing from small arms and launching mortar bombs.”

The report further noted that Hamas has successfully appointed new field commanders and is overseeing the fighting through a structured guerrilla-style command system.

This system, the sources explained, extends from central command hubs in Gaza City and the major refugee camps to all other combat zones.

Walla also quoted a senior Israeli army reserve officer, who warned that the extreme heat and high humidity in Gaza have a significant impact on Israeli forces.

The weather conditions, he said, “make continuous fighting difficult, cause fatigue among fighters, reduce operational acuity, and invite terrorists to attack.”

The report pointed out that the Qassam Brigades have recently conducted a series of high-level operations across Gaza.

The most recent of these was a complex ambush targeting Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avi Deveren, four soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion—which includes members from extremist Jewish communities—and another from the Northern Brigade were killed in the attack.

The fatalities were the result of explosive devices detonated in close succession.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 137,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)