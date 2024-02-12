‘Hang Your Heads in Shame’ – Scotland’s Prime Minister Outraged over Gaza Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scotland’s Prime Minister Humza Yousaf slammed the UK government and Labour Party on Monday for failing to demand an immediate halt to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

“Keir Starmer and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s unwillingness to call for an immediate ceasefire will never be forgotten, nor forgiven,” Yousaf said on X.

“The UK Government and Labour Opposition should hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre that is killing thousands of women & children in front of our very eyes,” he added.

The comments came after another Israeli bloodbath in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, which killed over 100 Palestinians and injured dozens more.

The Israeli army used gunboats to bomb the seashore, as well as helicopters to fire machine guns at citizens and displaced people.

Israel forced over 1.3 million Palestinians to relocate to the small city of Rafah, promising them that the city would be safe.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)