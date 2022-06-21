Haniyeh to Meet Nasrallah in Beirut as Tension with Israel Escalates

The head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Beirut on Tuesday with a Hamas delegation, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Haniyeh is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. It is likely that the Hamas delegation will also meet the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The chairman of the #Hamas political bureau, Ismail #Haniyeh, has landed in #Beirut at the head of a Hamas delegation, set for a several-day visit. pic.twitter.com/CMpItIpwOw — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) June 21, 2022

The visit of the delegation to Beirut coincides with a high level of tension between the Lebanese resistance movement and Israel, against the backdrop of Israel beginning to take gas from what are alleged to be Lebanese territorial waters. Nasrallah has threatened to target the ship working for Israel in the Mediterranean.

At the same time, tension is increasing between Israel and the resistance groups in Gaza, especially after continued Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem, with Israeli police protecting illegal settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque and the bombing of Palestinian resistance sites in Gaza a few days ago. The latter followed the downing of an Israeli surveillance balloon by Palestinians.

#photos || The arrival of the head of the political bureau of #Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, and the accompanying delegation to the hall of honor, at Prime Minister Rafic Hariri International Airport in

1/ pic.twitter.com/9LiHCQQ6bK — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 21, 2022

Haniyeh’s visit to Beirut may be within the context of coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah to face the threats arising from the Israeli escalation. This requires setting a common vision and coordinating military and security action between the resistance groups. Several reports have mentioned a joint military command and operations room that was established by the resistance axis to confront Israeli aggression.

This was activated during the Sword of Jerusalem Battle in May last year, and it included leaders from Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, alongside the Palestinian resistance leadership in Gaza.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)