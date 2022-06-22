Palestinian Man Killed after Being Stabbed in the Heart by Jewish Settler (VIDEOS)

A Palestinian young man was killed on Tuesday evening after being stabbed in the heart by an illegal Jewish settler in the town of Iskaka, in the Salfit Governorate, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 27-year-old Ali Hassan Harb succumbed to a fatal stabbing to the heart by a Jewish settler.

Israeli settler stabs a Palestinian man in Iskaka, Salfit. pic.twitter.com/9ANrlxYjgK — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 21, 2022

Local sources said settlers had set up a tent on village land. When local residents, including the victim, went to the land to force them out, a settler stabbed Harb in the heart and killed him.

Vidéo || WAFA 🎥 Un adieu triste du jeune Palestinien Ali Hassan Harb qui a été poignardé et tué par un colon israélien près de son village d'Iskaka, au nord de la ville de Salfit. pic.twitter.com/2kxOfQvZMv — Agence de Presse Palestinienne de WAFA (@agence_wafa) June 21, 2022

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned the stabbing.

“These crimes occur as a result of the lack of a deterrent punishment for the perpetrators, who continue to flout international decisions and condemnations,” Shtayyeh said in a statement.

Palestinians mourn the Palestinian martyr, Ali Hassan Harb, who succumbed to the injuries he sustained after being stabbed by a zionist Israeli settler in Salfit city in the occupied West Bank last night. #FreePalestine #IsraeliTerrorism #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/FnbhjaBnF3 — Palestinian Eve Network+🇵🇸 (@PalEvePlus) June 22, 2022

Tor Wennesland, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, also condemned the killing of Harb, stressing that “perpetrators of violence must be held accountable and swiftly brought to justice.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)