Health and Human Rights Crisis in the West Bank – Emergency Statement

Over the past few months, the Israeli military assault in Gaza has killed and injured more than 100,000 people and has decimated health care, education and housing infrastructure.

While international attention has been focused on the catastrophe in Gaza, another crisis is unfolding in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 544 Palestinians have been killed (including 126 children) and over 5,200 injured (including 800 children) by Israeli military and Jewish settlers in Jerusalem and the West Bank (6/16/24). The UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner decries “day-after-day of unprecedented bloodshed…The killing, destruction and widespread human rights violations are unacceptable, and must cease immediately. Israel must not only adopt but enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms and standards.”

The Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council would like to highlight the following urgent concerns: