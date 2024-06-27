GAZA LIVE BLOG: Army Re-Invades Shejaiya | Fierce Battles in Jenin | ‘Defeating Hamas Unattainable’ – Day 265

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the latest Israeli admission that Hamas cannot be defeated, Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter said that destroying the movement’s capabilities is an unattainable goal. Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued to bomb residential areas throughout Gaza, while fully demolishing entire housing blocks. While fierce battles continue in the Strip, equally intense battles were reported in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, where an Israeli officer was killed and 16 wounded. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, June 27, 5:30 pm (GMT+2)

US OFFICIAL: The Chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the US House of Representatives calls on the administration of President Joe Biden to close the aid dock in Gaza, noting that the floating dock is ineffective, risky, and a waste of money.

HAMAS: The bombing of Shejaiya is a continuation of the war of extermination waged by the fascist occupation government.

CHANNEL 12: American officials reviewed American arms shipments with Gallant.

STATE COMPTROLLER IN ISRAEL: We are not ready for war in the north.

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Haredi Jews block a street connecting the cities of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in protest against the compulsory conscription law.

BRITISH MEDIA: British police arrested activists who stormed the headquarters of a company in Buckinghamshire, Britain, because of its cooperation with the Israeli company Elbit, which contributes to Israel’s military industries.

Thursday, June 27, 4:30 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: The Palestinian Authority warned that the resistance in the West Bank possesses missiles.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES SPOKESMAN ABU HAMZA. Last night, the Jenin Battalion blew up two military vehicles in a compound ambush in the Marj Bin Amer area, north of Jenin.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: A Zionist troop carrier was targeted with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell and it caught fire in the Saudi neighborhood west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and helicopters landed at the site of the attack to evacuate the dead and wounded.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army announced the dismantling of Hamas’ basic capabilities in the Shuja’iya neighborhood, and today the Israeli army is returning again to the neighborhood.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: a Zionist soldier was sniped in the vicinity of Al-Shubaili Mosque, east of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.”

Thursday, June 27, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

BORRELL: Starvation and bombing continue, and aid does not enter Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Sufa military site with mortar shells.

LIEBERMAN: We are losing the war in Gaza and Israeli deterrence has declined to zero.

SECRETARY-GENERAL OF NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL: There is not enough pressure on Israel, which receives weapons from Western donors.

UNRWA: Gaza children are dying from malnutrition and dehydration.

Thursday, June 27, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army launched a surprise military operation today, Thursday, in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated an explosive device at an Israeli excavator in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

ISRAELI ARMY: 22 soldiers were injured in Jenin and on the border with Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37,765 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,429 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our mujahideen sniped an Israeli soldier east of Rafah.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL: The Jenin operation is a confirmation of our people’s adherence to the choice of resistance.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in a drone strike on Musa bin Nusair School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

CHANNEL 12: The Northern Command began training soldiers from the southern front in preparation for a possible operation in the north.

Thursday, June 27, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We detonated a ground bomb in an Israeli military vehicle during its incursion east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed by Israeli drones in the vicinity of the Tunisian cemetery, east of the Shuja’iya neighborhood.

Thursday, June 27, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The violent Israeli bombing forced tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians to flee their homes.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military vehicles moved towards the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, amid violent ground and air bombardment.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted the enemy leadership in the Netzarim axis with rockets.

RUSSIAN EMBASSY IN LEBANON: Russia recommends that its citizens refrain from traveling to Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched new air strikes on the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iya neighborhoods, east of Gaza City, coinciding with violent artillery shelling.

Thursday, June 27, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals suffer from a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of an officer and the wounding of 16 soldiers in the Jenin camp in the West Bank, including one soldier seriously injured and three moderately injured.

Thursday, June 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 5 Palestinians were killed due to the Israeli bombing of a house in Shejaiya.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of detainees in Gaza block Ayalon Street in central Tel Aviv.

AMBREY: An attack targeted a cargo ship 84 nautical miles west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah overlooking the Red Sea.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeted a house east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving one dead and a number of injured.

Thursday, June 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST: US provided $6.5 billion in security aid to Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: A violent Israeli artillery shelling targeting the east of the Dawa area and near the Wadi Gaza Bridge.

ISRAELI MINISTER AVI DICHTER: Destroying Hamas’ capabilities in the Gaza Strip remains an unattainable goal.

Thursday, June 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Our crews cannot deal with the huge number of targets.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation artillery continued its intense bombardment of various areas in the center and west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed and 17 others were injured in the Jenin camp.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a new house in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

UN: The food security situation in Gaza is unsustainable.

Thursday, June 27, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Israeli occupation aircraft bombed five homes in the Al-Sabra and Al-Shejaiya neighborhoods in Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted, at dawn, homes in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, leaving a number of dead and wounded.

Thursday, June 27, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Families of dead and detained Israelis file a lawsuit to form an investigation committee.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched artillery shelling on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, June 27, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces arrested the two brothers Nasser and Ahmed Ali Abu al-Nida from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin.

Thursday, June 27, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI SOURCES: 17 soldiers were injured after explosive devices were detonated in a military vehicle belonging to the occupation army in the city of Jenin.

Thursday, June 27, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

GALLANT: The Israeli army is capable of returning Lebanon to the Stone Age, but we do not want to do that.

Thursday, June 27, 01:45 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupying forces launched artillery shelling in the north of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

