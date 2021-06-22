Health Conditions of Palestinian Prisoner in Hunger Strike Deteriorate

June 22, 2021 Blog, News
Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, 28, is one of the Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike, in protest of their administrative detention. (Photo: via Social Media)

The health condition of a Palestinian prisoner has seriously deteriorated as he entered his 49th day of hunger strike in Israeli detention facilities, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.

The commission spokesman, Hassan Abed-Rabbu, said in a press release that urgent medical intervention is required to save the life of Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, who has been on a hunger strike for 49 days in a row to protest his administrative detention.

Abu Atwan’s health condition has seriously deteriorated due to the lack of body fluids, which endangers the heart and kidneys.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine, Abed-Rabbu cautioned against the serious health deterioration of Eyad Hreibat and Ali al-Hroub, both residents of Dura town, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), due to the Israeli Prison Service’s (IPS) policy of deliberate medical negligence, as he held IPS fully responsible for their fate.

He stressed the need to hold rallies in support of the hunger-striking prisoners and spare no effort on the legal arena to secure the release of Abu Atwan and all 550 prisoners held in administrative detention.

On June 10, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected for the second time a petition by Abu Atwan concerning the abolition of his administrative detention. Abu Atwan is boycotting the medical examination and treatment.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

