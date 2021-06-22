Jewish Settlers Storm Sheikh Jarrah, Threaten Palestinian Families

Jewish settlers, backed by Israeli police and accompanied by member of the Knesset Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) stormed the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and threatened three Palestinian families that they will be forcibly expelled from their homes within one month.

Director of Nahalat Shimon, the US-registered settler organization working to ethnically cleanse us, just invaded my home in Sheikh Jarrah, with the fascist genocidal member of “Knesset” Smotrich. Tell me again how this is a “real estate dispute” & not systemic colonization. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 22, 2021

Settlers stormed the neighborhood in a provocative manner and attempted to raid three houses belonging to the Diab, al-Kurd, and Qassim families, threatening to forcibly expel them from their homes within one month.

This video shows settlers throwing plastic chairs and rocks at Palestinians outside their homes in Sheikh Jarrah..Israeli forces arrive to the scene and start attacking the Palestinians. Systemic state sanctioned violence.pic.twitter.com/ef5KbeTYWO — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 21, 2021

Palestinians fended off the settlers, provoking a scuffle.

Dozens of Palestinian families in Shaikh Jarrah are facing the imminent threat of forcible expulsion of their homes for the benefit of Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)