Herzog Tells Congress He is ‘Praying’ for Israel-Saudi Normalization

Israeli President Isaac Herzog with US President Joe Biden. (Photo: Spokesperson unit of the President of Israel, via Wikimedia Commons)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In his speech, Herzog decried Iran’s nuclear ambitions and advocated for the so-called Abraham accords, “praying” for better ties with Saudi Arabia. 

Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared that his country’s bond with the United States is “irreplaceable” in his speech to the US Congress on Wednesday.

“Israel and the United States will inevitably disagree on many matters, but we will always remain family,” Herzog was quoted as saying by Voice of America.

“Our bond may be challenged at times, but it is absolutely unbreakable,” he added.

Herzog’s remarks come after recent tensions between Tel Aviv and Washington regarding Israel’s judicial overhaul and the illegal settlement expansion. 

“Israel thanks the United States for working towards establishing peaceful relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — a leading nation in the region and in the Muslim world. We pray for this moment to come,” Herzog said.

Nine Democratic lawmakers, including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Jamaal Bowman, decided to boycott Herzog’s speech, citing Israel’s human rights records and increased Israeli violence in Occupied Palestine.

Israel is keen on normalizing ties with Arab countries without making any concessions to Palestinians or ending its military occupation of East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle) 

