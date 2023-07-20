By Hassen Lorgat

Ode to Jenin

Jenin is crying,

the youth are defying

people are dying

Zionism is killing

fascism is rising

Europe is denying

Jenin is resisting

Jenin,

Oh Jenin…

My Jenin

Jenin is SUMUDصمود)

Jenin -from the spring of gardens

revolutionaries flower

Jenin

our beloved Jenin

Salute to the Jenin Fighters

They believed us “too small”

“insignificant”

“Dispossessed Palestinians”

“refugees in Jenin”

But the UNITED PEOPLE defended PALESTINE

Against their sophisticated weapons and the US blind eye

Meanwhile, in their hide-outs, Jenin fighters warn: Whenever you try to sleep

We will be the mosquito in your room

The Stolen Home

The family Ghaith-Sub Laban

from Old Jerusalem

The News just in

DISLOCATED

from their neat and tidy HOME

75 years later

It was an order of COURT the very one Israelis are fighting to preserve

the Ghaith-Sub Laban’s must Go

leave their neat and loving home

after 75 years

Finally their home is CLEANSED, ETHNICALLY