Ode to Jenin
Jenin is crying,
the youth are defying
people are dying
Zionism is killing
fascism is rising
Europe is denying
Jenin is resisting
Jenin,
Oh Jenin…
My Jenin
Jenin is SUMUDصمود)
Jenin -from the spring of gardens
revolutionaries flower
Jenin
our beloved Jenin
Salute to the Jenin Fighters
They believed us “too small”
“insignificant”
“Dispossessed Palestinians”
“refugees in Jenin”
But the UNITED PEOPLE defended PALESTINE
Against their sophisticated weapons and the US blind eye
Meanwhile, in their hide-outs, Jenin fighters warn: Whenever you try to sleep
We will be the mosquito in your room
The Stolen Home
The family Ghaith-Sub Laban
from Old Jerusalem
The News just in
DISLOCATED
from their neat and tidy HOME
75 years later
It was an order of COURT the very one Israelis are fighting to preserve
the Ghaith-Sub Laban’s must Go
leave their neat and loving home
after 75 years
Finally their home is CLEANSED, ETHNICALLY
