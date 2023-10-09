Don’t Harm Women, Children: Qassam Fighters Say from Inside Israeli Home – VIDEO

The military media of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast a clip showing one its members inside a house in a settlement in the Gaza Strip.

The video showed an elderly Israeli woman lying on bed, unable to move, and a young girl sitting right next to her.

The Palestinian fighters were careful not to approach the two women.

Speaking to the camera, one of the fighters said that they had entered the occupied Palestinian territories which was “desecrated by the enemy”, describing it as a day they had been eagerly waiting for years.

He said that we eliminated all of their fighters, in reference to Israeli soldiers, but they will follow the commands of Prophet Mohammed, by not hurting women or children:

“We are here carrying out the commandment of the Messenger of Allah (Prophet Mohammed), may God bless him and grant him peace, we – the mujahideen Muslims – do not kill a woman, an elderly woman, a child, an elderly man or a worshipper in his hermitage, today we killed warriors and protected women and children.”

While inhumanity is being perpetrated against the Palestinian people by terrorists, who kill innocent children and women in front of the entire world, the #Qassam groups treat their unarmed prisoners with utmost respect, demonstrating the true and genuine ethics of all Muslims. pic.twitter.com/61ulJ12cbc — mouloudi ali (@moulali55) October 8, 2023

The clip received wide interaction on social media platforms.

While many praised the fighters for not harming women and children, others drew contrast between the treatment of Israeli women and a recent episode of five Palestinian women being stripped naked and humiliated by Israeli soldiers in Hebron.

(AJA, PC, Social Media)