Death Toll Rises as Israel Commits New Massacres across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians have been killed and wounded since dawn on Saturday as Israel continues to pound Gaza by air, land and sea. Meanwhile, the Resistance continues…

New Massacres

Several Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Saturday in an Israeli bombardment targeting residential buildings in the Al-Zawaideh area and other neighborhoods in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Jazeera, three Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a house in Deir al-Balah.

This brings the number of casualties in central Gaza over the last few hours to 35 dead and over 65 wounded.

At least 18 Palestinians have been killed and others injured in the Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Manara neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement that the occupation army exhumed 1,100 graves in the Al-Tuffah cemetery, east of Gaza, and seized 150 bodies.

We “observed a new crime added to the series of crimes of the occupation during its war of genocide”, the office said, explaining that Israeli bulldozers excavated “approximately 1,100 graves in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood cemetery (…) and removed the bodies of the martyrs”.

Stiff Resistance

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that it targeted nine Israeli vehicles and clashed with infantry forces, killing and wounding Israeli soldiers in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The al-Qassam Brigades also announced that its fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli military vehicles in Khan Younis with mortar shells.

In the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis, the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted an Israeli bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We detonated an explosive device with Israeli force east of Khan Yunis.

Moreover, in a joint operation with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, Al-Qassam fighters reportedly targeted three Israeli Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells in Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army announced that 15 of its soldiers were injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours, and Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the army is working to improve the performance of its forces.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,722 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

