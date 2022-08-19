Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Warns of ‘Escalation’ if Lebanon Does Not Get Maritime Rights

August 19, 2022 Blog, News
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: Ali Khamenei website, via Wikimedia Commons)

The secretary-general of Lebanon’s group Hezbollah said on Friday that the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon’s border with Israel, Reuters reported.

“Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation – we are heading towards a problem,” said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate their shared maritime border.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006 and have traded fire on several occasions since but have avoided a large-scale confrontation.

