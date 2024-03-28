‘Not Through War, Nor Politics’ – Haniyeh Says Israel Cannot Impose Terms on Palestinian People

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh has said that Israel will not be able to impose its terms and objectives on the Palestinian people, “not through war, nor politics.”

Haniyeh led a delegation of the Palestinian Resistance Movement’s leadership that met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran on Wednesday.

In a statement released by Hamas, Haniyeh said that the “(Israeli) occupation army’s image has been shattered and its true nature revealed without embellishment, experiencing political isolation, while the reality of the American position and absolute support for the occupation and endorsement of its crimes, including genocide, has emerged.”

He emphasized that “the occupation will not be able to” impose its terms on the Palestinian nation, “not through war nor politics,” the statement said.

Haniyeh urged the Islamic world “to stand patient” beside Gaza, and also reviewed conditions faced by Palestinians in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and “all places they are present.”

Israel’s ‘Crimes’ Exposed

Raisi reaffirmed Iran’s “enduring stance” alongside the Palestinian people and “their brave resistance”, the statement said.

“After the Al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian cause has transcended all boundaries and become a global cause, with people around the world standing with Gaza and the Palestinian people, expressing solidarity with them in the face of the occupation,” Raisi said.

He also stressed that the Al-Aqsa Flood “inflicted a defeat on the occupation, which has not been able to achieve any of its war goals.”

Raisi also said that regardless of the outcome of the genocide trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the case has exposed Israel’s crimes.

According to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, Raisi also said that what “has been proven today” to the world is “the legitimacy of the Palestinian issue and the position of its defenders, including the Islamic Republic of Iran that the false and criminal Zionist regime is the root of all insecurities in the region and an anti-peace entity.”

Haniyeh also met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran on Tuesday.

Over 32,500 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’

(The Palestine Chronicle)