Hollywood Stars Support Emma Watson after her Solidarity Post with Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A number of Hollywood stars have issued a statement in support of British actress Emma Watson, after she posted an Instagram post showing solidarity with the Palestinian people, the UK-based Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many artists, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Viggo Mortensen and Jim Jarmusch, signed a letter organized by the cultural network Artists for Palestine UK.

“We join Emma Watson in support of the simple statement that ‘solidarity is a verb’, including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians struggling for their human rights under international law,” the letter read.

Citing recent reports by Human Rights Watch and Israeli rights group B’tselem, which accused Isreal of committing the crimes of apartheid, the artists wrote that they “recognize the underlying power imbalance between Israel, the occupying power, and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid.”

Miriam Margolyes ‘Totally Supports #EmmaWatson’s Remarks declared her support for Emma Watson’s recent stand on Palestine in a conversation with @PDeepdive https://t.co/pq3jaZUqPw via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/xHSckVFu4X — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 8, 2022

In the letter, they also reiterated their rejection of all forms of racism, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Other signatories include Watson’s Harry Potter co-stars, Miriam Margolyes and Julie Christie, as well as directors Asif Kapadia and Ken Loach.

(The Palestine Chronicle)