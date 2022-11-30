WATCH: Tunisian Fan with a Palestinian Flag Makes World Cup History

A passionate Tunisian fan carrying the Palestinian flag entertained the spectators of the Tunisia-France game on Wednesday, November 30.
The fan dashed into the field carrying a Palestinian flag soon after Tunisia scored its winning goal against France.
He was quickly caught and dragged out of the field but not until he displayed some impressive parkour moves.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2022
(The Palestine Chronicle)
