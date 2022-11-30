WATCH: Tunisian Fan with a Palestinian Flag Makes World Cup History

November 30, 2022 Articles, Slider
A Tunisian fan carrying the Palestinian flag entertained the spectators of the Tunisia-France game. (Photo: via Palestine Online TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A passionate Tunisian fan carrying the Palestinian flag entertained the spectators of the Tunisia-France game on Wednesday, November 30.

The fan dashed into the field carrying a Palestinian flag soon after Tunisia scored its winning goal against France.

He was quickly caught and dragged out of the field but not until he displayed some impressive parkour moves.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

