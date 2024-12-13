Horrific Massacre in Nuseirat – 35 Killed, 50 under Rubble

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The toll reflects the ongoing escalation of violence, described as a campaign of extermination against the population of Gaza.

Late Thursday evening, Israeli bombardments targeted the post office building and several homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 35 Palestinians and injuring scores.

Additionally, according to reports, at least 50 bodies are still under the rubble.

Simultaneously, massive fires broke out in homes in Jabaliya camp and near Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza as air and artillery strikes continued in these areas.

According to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Thursday alone claimed the lives of 71 Palestinians, with 57 killed in the central and southern regions of the Strip.

The toll reflects the ongoing escalation of violence, described as a campaign of extermination against the population of Gaza.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1867493299956629807

In the northern Gaza Strip, more than 4,000 people have been reported killed or missing since the Israeli military operation began on October 5, now in its 70th day.

Additionally, over 12,000 Palestinians have been wounded during the operation. Civilians trapped in northern Gaza report being bombarded when attempting to secure basic necessities like water and food.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported widespread destruction in the northern region, with hundreds of residential blocks reduced to rubble.

Moreover, approximately 2,000 individuals have been detained during the military campaign.

In central Gaza, shelling in the town of Al-Zawaida caused injuries, while airstrikes in Gaza City killed 10 people, including children, near the Abd al-Aal intersection on al-Jalaa Street. Victims were transported to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Further south, in the Sabra neighborhood, Israeli aircraft launched consecutive airstrikes on a residential building in the Abu Sharia area, leaving behind significant destruction.

A father, Fadi al-Bayoumi, and his little kid, Ali, are among the victims of the horrific Israeli massacre in Nuseirat refugee camp last night. pic.twitter.com/DBTvuEyq9D — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 13, 2024

Similar strikes targeted the Abu Iskandar area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, injuring two Palestinians who were taken to the Baptist Hospital.

In Rafah, reports indicate that Israeli forces aim to render the city uninhabitable. Mayor Ahmed al-Sufi stated that demolition, bulldozing, and blasting operations are systematically targeting residential and infrastructure facilities.

The occupation forces have reportedly brought in companies to demolish buildings and transport rubble to undisclosed locations, suggesting a premeditated plan to depopulate the city.

The humanitarian toll is further underscored by attacks on aid workers and healthcare facilities.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Israeli forces targeted aid security personnel in Rafah and Khan Yunis, resulting in 13 deaths.

A little girl holds the hand of her 5-month-old brother, who was killed along with their father in an Israeli massacre in Nuseirat, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/pDZSVdgBdj — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia was struck by an Israeli drone, prompting the hospital director to call for international protection for medical workers and facilities. The Gaza Strip has reportedly lost 85% of its health services, severely impacting the ability to care for the wounded.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has urged international organizations to condemn these actions, describing them as part of a broader strategy to starve and displace civilians. Calls for safe corridors to deliver medical supplies, food, and essential aid into Gaza have intensified as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,365 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)