‘Horrific Massacre’ – Israel Shells Hundreds of Gazans Awaiting Food Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians have been killed in what Gaza’s Government Media Office describes as a “horrific massacre” after Israeli troops shelled hundreds of Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid, south of Gaza City.



At least 70 Palestinians have been killed and more than 250 injured after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City.

Describing this latest attack on Thursday as “a horrific massacre”, Gaza’s Government Media Office said dozens of the injured have been admitted to the Al Shifa Hospital “potentially raising the death toll to at least 100.”

It said medical teams “are unable to cope” with the volume and severity of the injuries reaching the hospital “due to the lack of medical and human resources.”

The Government Office accused Israel of “premeditated intent to commit this horrific massacre, executing the victims deliberately.”

It said the army “was aware that these victims had come to this area to obtain food and aid, yet they killed them in cold blood.”

A witness told Aljazeera, “we went to get flour. The Israeli army shot at us.”

In a video circulating online, a truck that was supposed to carry humanitarian aid is seen transporting the dead and injured instead.

“We hold the American administration and President Biden personally, as well as the international community, Israel, and international organizations that have shirked their responsibilities, fully responsible” for the killings, the office said.

It called on the international community to provide a safe humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of medical and humanitarian aid, as well as fuel, to northern Gaza.

More than 30,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)