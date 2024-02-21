‘Horrified’ – Two Killed in Israeli Attack on Doctors Without Borders Shelter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says it is “horrified” by the Israeli attack on the shelter housing MSF staff and their families which killed at least two Palestinians and injured six others.

Israeli occupation forces attacked a shelter belonging to the humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing at least two people.

“Tonight Israeli forces conducted an operation in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, Gaza, where a shelter hosting MSF staff and their families was shelled,” MSF said on X.

“While details are still emerging, ambulance crews have now reached the site, where at least two family members of our colleagues have been killed and six people wounded. We are horrified by what has taken place,” it added.

Avril Benoit, the Executive Director for MSF, said “A ceasefire has never been more urgent.”

“Rafah and the whole of Gaza need a safe humanitarian response at a much larger scale, which is only possible with a sustained and immediate ceasefire,” MSF said in its latest report, dated February 21.

The Doctors Without Borders building was subjected to shelling by the IOF in Al-Masawi, Khan-Younis. Ambulances struggled to reach the building, at least 2 people have been killed and 6 wounded. pic.twitter.com/OlPMWOV8F1 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 21, 2024

‘ Arrests, Abuse and Killings’

The report states that “Since the war began, our medical teams and patients have been forced to evacuate nine different health facilities in Gaza, after coming under fire from tanks, artillery, fighter jets, snipers, and ground troops, or after being subject to an evacuation order. Medical staff and patients have been arrested, abused, and killed.”

It added that “Providing people with medical care and scaling up lifesaving humanitarian assistance has been made almost impossible by the intensity of Israel’s bombing and shelling of Gaza, as well as by intense fighting.”

Rising Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Tonight Israeli forces conducted an operation in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, Gaza, where a shelter hosting MSF staff and their families was shelled. — MSF International (@MSF) February 20, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)