‘We Will Teach Our Children in Tents’ – Israel’s War on Gaza Schools, Mosques Continues

By Abdallah Aljamal – Gaza

The Palestine Chronicle spoke with four residents of the camp, who shared their testimonies of the horrific Israeli invasion.

On the first day of the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr, on April 11, the Israeli army announced the beginning of a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, particularly in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Scores of people were killed and hundreds injured, including children, in the continued Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Just as it has happened in other areas of Gaza, Israeli forces targeted civilian infrastructure, homes, schools, and even mosques.

War on Mosques

“On the very first day of their incursion, Israeli occupation forces bombed two schools operated by UNRWA, two mosques, and dozens of homes,” Ali al-Judaili told The Palestine Chronicle.

The two mosques destroyed were the Mu’adh ibn Jabal Mosque, located at the northern entrance of Nuseirat, and the Dhul-Nurayn Mosque, located in the northwestern area of the camp.

But they did not stop there. “On the fourth day of its ongoing operation, the Israeli army also destroyed the Hasan al-Banna Mosque, the oldest mosque in the new area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Ahmed al-Qurainawi is a resident of Nuseirat. He was particularly attached to the mosque.

“The occupation destroyed the Hasan al-Banna Mosque, which houses the Muhammad School for Quran memorization, attended by over 400 children,” al-Qurainawi told us.

“The Banna Mosque also included a football field with artificial turf, inaugurated about two years ago, and a large scientific library, always filled with students,” he explained.

“The occupation has deprived children and students of one of the most important places for education and recreation in Nuseirat.”

Bombing Schools

During the six months of genocidal war on Gaza, Israel has also systematically targeted schools.

According to the latest figures provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Education, at least 378 schools were destroyed and damaged in Gaza. Additionally, at least 4,327 students, 231 teachers and 94 professors were killed.

Fatima Muhammad told The Palestine Chronicle that she was shocked when she learned that Israel had completely destroyed her children’s school.

“My children, Muhammad and Ahmad, used to study at the Malaysian Quranic School, located north of the Nuseirat camp. But Israel bombed it and destroyed it, depriving my children of their place of learning,” she said.

“My children loved their school very much, and they were traumatized when they found out what had happened,” Muhammad told us.

“I hesitated before breaking the news to them, but I also wanted my children to understand the crimes of the occupation and to be aware of the war it is waging against everything and everyone in Gaza.”

No Justification

Mohammed Abu al-Rous works as a teacher at the Malaysian Quranic School.

“The school was located on the outskirts of the Nuseirat camp, and there were no buildings around it, so there is no justification for the bombing,” he told us.

“The truth is, the occupation aims to destroy all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip, to punish its residents for their refusal to migrate,” Abu al-Rous added.

“Also, by bombing schools, the occupation tries to deprive future generations of their right to education, but it will not succeed,” Abu al-Rous continued.

“We will teach our children in tents, under the sun, and anywhere else. We are determined to raise an educated and informed Palestinian generation, capable of resisting the occupation and exposing its crimes in all international forums.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)