How to Make Eid Maamoul and a Gallery from Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Muslims worldwide are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday on Friday, April 21, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Palestine Chronicle joined a group of Palestinian women in Gaza as they prepare the traditional Eid Ka’ak and Maamoul desserts.

We would like to wish our Muslim readers Eid Mubarak, and share with them these special Eid sweets recipes, which come from the food blog Petite Cheffe.

Maamoul Recipe

Ingredients

For the dough:

1kg semolina

400g butter

1/2tsp dry active yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

2tbs orange blossom

For the Walnut filling:

250g walnuts

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Sugar syrup (1 cup Sugar + 1/2 cup Water + a couple of Lemon drops)

For the date filling:

250g dates (paste)

Olive Oil

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

How to Make it

Pour the semolina flour into a large bowl, then melt the butter. Add the butter to the semolina and mix well.

Cover and set aside in a cool place for at least 24 hours (no need to refrigerate)

After 24 hours, add the yeast and water and mix with your hands again.

You might need to add more water depending on the type of Semolina you are using until a dough forms. If the dough is dry, gradually add more water until you reach the desired consistency.

Cover and set aside for an hour, you may prepare the fillings during this time.

For the walnut filling, place the ingredients into a blender and mix them to a medium-sized blend; add the spices to taste (about 1 tsp of each cinnamon and nutmeg); add in the sugar syrup (again to taste).

As for the Date filling, add 1 tbs olive oil, and the spices (to taste) and mix together using your fingers.

Shape equal-sized balls of dough and set them aside. Using your fingers, shape each ball into a semi-sphere.

Add your choice of filling into the sphere, then gather the dough around it to form a ball. Place the stuffed ball into your mold and press lightly, then flip the mold onto a hard surface to release the Maamoul.

Place the Maamouls on a baking tray and bake at 180°C until just golden in color (about 16-18 minutes depending on your oven).

You could sprinkle some icing sugar once the Maamouls have cooled down, then enjoy!

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)