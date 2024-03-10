‘From Where They Do Not Expect’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 156

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

Both anti-personnel shells hit their targets precisely. The soldiers were seen scrambling for cover. Mission accomplished.

This was the latest video released by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on the 156th day of fighting.

The group also released a poster delineating the new addition to the Gaza Resistance tactics used against the Israeli army, which launched a war on Gaza starting on October 7.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“After returning from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously rigged house on a Zionist infantry force, resulting in deaths and injuries among its members, and clashing with another force inside a tunnel, inflicting casualties on several of its soldiers. Additionally, an engineering corps soldier was shot in the head in the Bani Suheila area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. “WATCH: Scenes from the operation of dropping two anti-personnel shells via drone onto a military post belonging to the enemy army east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

This video, published by Al-Qassam Brigades, show scenes from the operation of dropping two anti-personnel shells via drone onto an Israeli military post, east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Text translation: 0:13 – The first shell.

0:16 – The tents of the enemy… pic.twitter.com/ie1GdRRKlQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 10, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier with a Al-Qassam Ghoul rifle south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades snipe a Zionist soldier south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We shot down a Zionist drone used by the enemy for intelligence missions northeast of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. “Watch: Saraya Al-Quds displays scenes of the mortar shells that bombarded the positions and gatherings of the Zionist enemy in the axis of advancement of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

—

Audio & Text translation: 0:15 – “We say to the enemy zionist army and its soldiers, we will hunt you like we hunt ducks. Gaza will be your graveyard. We… pic.twitter.com/fzE2ElsGwa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 10, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which was the attack on the town of Khirbet Selem and the martyrdom of the family, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:15 AM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the settlement of Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 AM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, launched an aerial attack on artillery positions in Arar with two attack drones, which hit their targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:20 AM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers east of the Birkat Risha site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 AM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the Ramia site and its equipment with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:15 on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted a Zionist Namer military vehicle at the Al-Malikiyah site and directly hit it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:25 PM on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the spying equipment at the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 PM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the Al-Rahib site and a deployment of enemy soldiers in its vicinity with Burkan missiles, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:50 PM on on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the Maale Golan barracks with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:10 PM on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Kfar Shuba heights with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM on Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Kfar Shuba heights with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:55 PM on Sunday, 10-03-2024, once again targeted the “Maale Golan” barracks for the second time with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on the afternoon of Sunday, 10-03-2024, targeted a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers around the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)