Jewish Settlers Spray Palestinian Olive Trees with Chemicals near Nablus

November 7, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers sprayed about 60 olive trees with toxic chemicals in the town of Jaloud, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, said on Monday that Jewish settlers sneaked into the outskirts of the village and sprayed the trees with the toxic chemical ruining all of them..

He said the settlers, who have been escalating their attacks against olive trees and Palestinian farmers during this olive harvest season, sneaked into the outskirts of the village and sprayed the trees with the toxic chemical, damaging all of them.

The olive harvest season is an important time for thousands of Palestinian households throughout occupied Palestine.

Every year, illegal Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli soldiers, violently attack farmers, and often steal the crops.

Settlers also vandalize the trees setting them on fire or cutting them down to prevent their Palestinian owners from benefitting from them.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

