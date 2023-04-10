Hundreds of Palestinians Injured as Thousands of Settlers Storm Area near Nablus

Over 200 Palestinians were injured as over 17,000 illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Jabal Sabih area, south of Nablus, on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that thousands of settlers organized a march from the Za’tara intersection toward the evacuated Aviatar settlement outpost built on the top of the Jabal Sbeih mountain.

Daghlas added that at least seven Israeli ministers and over 20 members of the Israeli parliament, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Itamar Minister Ben Gvir, took part in the march, to demand the legalization of the settlement outpost.

According to Al Jazeera, more than 200 Palestinians were injured, mostly as a result of gas inhalation.

Israeli occupation forces were heavily deployed on the road between Ramallah and Nablus, while checkpoints at Za’tara and Huwwara obstructed movement and forced Palestinian vehicles to take longer alternate routes to reach their destination.

Earlier in the day, one Palestinian was killed in the Jericho area and others were wounded in various clashes involving the Israeli occupation army and Palestinian youth.

(PC, WAFA)