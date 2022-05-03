Hunger-Striking Prisoner Moved to Hospital Following Health Deterioration

A Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner was transferred to a hospital following a serious deterioration of his health, according to the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission.

Hassan Abed-Rabbu, the spokesperson for the Commission, said that the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) decided to transfer Khalil Awawdeh from the Ramleh Prison clinic to the Assaf Harofeh Hospital, following a grave deterioration of his health, noting that the decision was taken during a court hearing on his case at the request of his attorney.

Awawdeh, 40, a father-of-four from the town of Idhna, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), has been on a hunger strike for 63 days now in protest of his illegal administrative detention without charge or trial.

Awawdeh was detained on December 27, 2021, and initially transferred from a solitary confinement cell in the notorious detention facility of Ofer, west of Ramallah, to the Ramleh Prison clinic following a deterioration of his health. Awawdeh suffers from headache, joint pain, severe fatigue, arrhythmia, and frequent vomiting in addition to significant loss of weight, as he has lost over 20 kilos.

IPS continues to reject to consider his request with regards to ending his administrative detention.

Israel’s widely condemned practice of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Amnesty International has described Israel’s use of administrative detention as a “bankrupt tactic” and has long called on Israel to bring its use to an end.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy, which violates international law.

