Israeli Forces Deny Palestinian Shepherds Access to Water Wells near Hebron

Israeli forces on Tuesday denied Palestinian shepherds access to water wells in the village of Birin, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Fouad al-Amour, the coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, told WAFA that Israeli forces barged their way into a historical water well in the village and threatened to punish Palestinian shepherds if they approach or water their flocks from it, purportedly for being classified as archaeological.

Israeli troops in military towers east of Khan Yunis use heavy machine gun fire on Palestinian shepherds; intoxicate their herds with tear gas https://t.co/xwKZV1MZD4 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 3, 2022

Al-Amour added that the Israeli soldiers stormed the al-Jaza area, took photos of another well, and ordered Palestinians not to use it citing the same pretext.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel’s nation-state law that passed in July 2018 stated that building and strengthening the settlements is a “national interest.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)