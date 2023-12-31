Former Minister of Awqaf, Preacher at Al-Aqsa Killed in Israeli Strike

Sheikh Yousef Salama was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli warplanes targeted the home of Sheikh Salama, leading to his murder and the injury of several members of his family.

Sheikh Yousef Salama, Former Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, was killed on Sunday morning in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the home of Sheikh Salama, leading to his murder and the injury of several members of his family.

The Israeli occupation also bombed two houses and three mosques in Central Gaza, leaving several Palestinians martyred and injured.

Sheikh Salama was born in 1964 in Al-Maghazi refugee camp. His family originated from the Palestinian town of Beit Tima, from where they were expelled during the Nakba in 1948.

He obtained a doctorate in social solidarity in the Islamic endowment and its effects in Palestine, in addition to a master’s degree in the Islamic endowment in Palestine.

Sheikh Salama held several prestigious positions, including Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs and Secretary of the Academic Council at Al-Azhar Institute in Gaza. He also served as a lecturer at the Al-Azhar University of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

