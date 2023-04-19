Israeli Court Sentences Young Palestinian Man to 30 Years in Prison

An Israeli court in Jerusalem sentenced a young Palestinian man to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, claiming that he allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack in February 2020.

Israeli authorities accuse Sanad Turman, from the occupied city of Jerusalem, of a car-ramming attack involving 12 Israeli soldiers.

However, Turman’s family said that it was just an accident and that he did not intend to carry out a car-ramming attack.

Turman turned himself into the Israeli police after the accident and reaffirmed that he hadn’t deliberately run over the Israeli soldiers.

Mohammad, Turman’s brother, said that his brother ran away when the accident happened because he feared the Israeli soldiers might kill him. However, the following day, he decided to turn himself in.

The Israeli court also ordered Turman to pay compensation to each of the 12 Israeli injured soldiers.

