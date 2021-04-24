Imprisoned Palestinian Journalist is on Hunger Strike

Palestinian journalist and detainee in Israeli jails, Alaa Rimawi, has been on an open-ended hunger strike for the fourth day in a row, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission.

Rimawi, who works as a reporter with Al Jazeera Live TV, was detained on Tuesday-Wednesday night by Israeli occupation forces who raided his home in the middle of the night in the city of Al-Bireh, in the central West Bank.

The manager of GMedia started a hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention. #Palestine https://t.co/44AWZHtcih — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 21, 2021

According to his wife, Rimawi informed her that he started a hunger strike immediately following his arrest. He is currently incarcerated in Etzion military complex near Bethlehem and is reportedly experiencing cruel imprisonment conditions there.

Rimawi is a former prisoner in Israeli prisons and has served ten years behind bars in total.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)