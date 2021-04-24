Three People Injured by Israeli Gunfire, Many Sites Destroyed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Three people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and many sites were destroyed in several Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip last night and early this morning, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians who gathered near the northern fence separating Gaza from Israel to protest Israeli treatment of fellow Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring three of them.

Israel launched yet another air strike on Gaza. Please keep all Palestinian families in your duas this ramadaan 💔🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/d3mKDe8nHf — Faruk Ocean (@SaudaLimbada) April 23, 2021

At the same time, Israeli artillery fired three missiles at two locations in the northern Gaza Strip causing fire and damaging the sites and nearby homes, said the correspondent.

Israeli tanks also fired two shells at locations in the central and southern Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries.

Had mobs been rampaging through any city in the world chanting “Death to the Jews” instead of “Death to the Arabs,” you can be sure this is not the cowardly, contemptible statement @EUinIsrael would have made. EU is part of the death-chanting occupier mob. https://t.co/cCriLewwEy — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 24, 2021

Israeli warplanes joined in the strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip and fired several missiles at locations in the north and south of the Gaza Strip causing fire and heavy damage to the sites as well as damage to homes in the vicinity of the attacked sites.

Israel claimed it attacked the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a series of rocket attacks from Gaza into southern Israel, most of which fell in open areas or intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)