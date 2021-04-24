Three People Injured by Israeli Gunfire, Many Sites Destroyed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza

April 24, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: Supplied)

Three people were injured by Israeli army gunfire and many sites were destroyed in several Israeli strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip last night and early this morning, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians who gathered near the northern fence separating Gaza from Israel to protest Israeli treatment of fellow Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring three of them.

At the same time, Israeli artillery fired three missiles at two locations in the northern Gaza Strip causing fire and damaging the sites and nearby homes, said the correspondent.

Israeli tanks also fired two shells at locations in the central and southern Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries.

Israeli warplanes joined in the strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip and fired several missiles at locations in the north and south of the Gaza Strip causing fire and heavy damage to the sites as well as damage to homes in the vicinity of the attacked sites.

Israel claimed it attacked the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a series of rocket attacks from Gaza into southern Israel, most of which fell in open areas or intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Blog

Israeli Forces Shell Gaza Overnight

September 4, 2016 Blog, News

Israeli tanks shelled northern Gaza last night. No injuries were reported. Earlier yesterday, Israeli sources claimed that an Israeli force near the border town of Natif Hatsra was targeted by gunfire. https://twitter.com/Col_Connaughton/status/772382208078340096 An Israeli spokesperson […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.