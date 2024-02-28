Two Killed, Seven Wounded – Israeli Army Announces Losses in Northern Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army’s losses have increased over the past few days with the intensification of battles with the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday morning that two more soldiers were killed and seven others seriously wounded in battles with Palestinian Resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the slain soldiers served in the army’s Givati Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion.

Seven other soldiers of the battalion were seriously injured in the same incident as a result of an explosive device blast in a booby-trapped building in Gaza City’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

The Palestinian Resistance groups announced a series of operations and attacks targeting Israeli tanks, military vehicles, and infantry units, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries among its ranks.

The total number of losses of the Israeli army since October 7 has therefore risen to 582 soldiers, according to the latest official toll.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

