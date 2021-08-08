IN PHOTOS: ‘Camp Ability’ Offers Empowerment, Community and Hope to Gaza’s Child Victims of War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian children in Gaza who have suffered various disabilities or injuries, mostly as a result of Israel’s wars on the besieged Gaza Strip, have been united by their love for life at ‘Camp Ability’, sponsored by Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).

‘Camp Ability’, a summer camp that brought many amputee children together, has offered a space for many of these children to enjoy the summer, to make friends and feel that they belong to a larger community of people.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Mahmoud Ajjour visited Camp Ability and spoke to some of the children.

“I have a deformity in my legs as a result of my mother’s exposure to the white phosphorus, which was used by Israel in its wars on Gaza. I was born like this,” Sahar al-Ghalayini, 11 years old, told The Palestine Chronicle.

“I come to this summer camp because it makes me happy. I meet new people here every year. We swim and we play and we have lots of fun,” Sahar said.

Mohammed al-Najjar, 16 years old, told the Chronicle, “I am an amputee. I come here because I meet people with my condition. All the boys here are like my brothers. We draw, we practice archery and we also play football.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)