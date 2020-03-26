Israeli Forces Raid, Demolish Jordan Valley Village

Palestinian women stand in front of their demolished house, in Jordan Valley. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces today demolished a residential building and seized tents and other equipment in the Jordan Valley village of Ibziq, north of the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, according to Wafa news agency.

Abdul Majeed Khdeirat, head of Ibziq village council, said that, in addition to damaging farms and homes, Israeli forces raided the village and destroyed a 70-square-meter shack and two water and electricity pumps.

Khdeirat added that the soldiers also seized eight tents that were not yet set up, solar panels, spraying equipment, and building blocks for use by the village’s mosque, clinic, and council, under the pretext that the construction was taking place in a military zone.

Yesterday, Israeli military authorities ordered residents of the Jordan Valley to stop installing solar panels in their village.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been confiscated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

