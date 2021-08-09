Jewish Settler Assault Farmer near Bethlehem

August 9, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers today assaulted a Palestinian farmer and his sons in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Deputy Mayor of Kisan, Ahmad Ghazzal, told WAFA that a group of settlers severely beat Hussein Ibayyat along with his sons as they were inspecting a plot of land.

The assailants came from the nearby colonial settlement outpost of Ibei Hanahal, which was built on lands confiscated from the village.

Ghazzal added that Israeli soldiers rushed to the scene and held Ibayyat along with his sons instead of stopping the assailants.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers planted a plot of Palestinian land, west of the village, with a large number of olive and pine trees and installed electricity poles at the site.

Located 11 kilometers to the south of Bethlehem city, Kisan has a population of some 600 and occupies a total area of 133,330 dunams.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.