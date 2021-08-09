Jewish Settler Assault Farmer near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers today assaulted a Palestinian farmer and his sons in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Deputy Mayor of Kisan, Ahmad Ghazzal, told WAFA that a group of settlers severely beat Hussein Ibayyat along with his sons as they were inspecting a plot of land.

Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence Tariq Zabania, killed by settler in road accident Ramzy Baroud writes in The Palestine Chronicle Seven-year-old Tariq Zabania from Al-Khalil (Hebron) was killed on the spot when … https://t.co/wDRYAu2W1K — André Levy: Ivermectin vs The Great Reset (@andre__levy) July 25, 2019

The assailants came from the nearby colonial settlement outpost of Ibei Hanahal, which was built on lands confiscated from the village.

Ghazzal added that Israeli soldiers rushed to the scene and held Ibayyat along with his sons instead of stopping the assailants.

Israeli settlers today chopped off and vandalized scores of centuries-old olive trees for Palestinian farmers in the village of Al-Jab’a, near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/PFjafVrarD — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers planted a plot of Palestinian land, west of the village, with a large number of olive and pine trees and installed electricity poles at the site.

Located 11 kilometers to the south of Bethlehem city, Kisan has a population of some 600 and occupies a total area of 133,330 dunams.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)