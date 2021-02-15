UAE Swears in Country’s First Ambassador to Israel

Dubai’s ruler and United Arab Emirates’ Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has sworn in the country’s first ambassador to Israel, Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja.

The ceremony, held at Qasr Al Watan, came after Israel officially opened its embassy in the UAE last month, currently operating from “temporary offices” with Eitan Na’eh serving as an acting ambassador.

Sheikh Mohammed wished Al-Khaja success in his mission, calling on the ambassador to work sincerely to strengthen the friendship and cooperation relations with Israel and to maintain the culture of peace, coexistence, and tolerance between the two nations’ peoples and the peoples of the region.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the event was attended by a number of ministers, senior sheiks and other officials.

The UAE and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations following the signing of the Abraham Accords on September 15 at the White House.

Since then Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have all agreed to establish ties with the occupation state of Israel in deals brokered by the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

The Palestinian leadership condemned the establishment of ties with the occupation as a “treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause”.

Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi have also signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

