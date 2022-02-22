WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Activists, Including Disabled Palestinian, in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli forces on Monday evening attacked Palestinian residents and activists in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, causing injuries to several people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces attacked residents and activists in the vicinity of the Salem family, one of the families that are threatened with forcible expulsion from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

Al-Qastal documents last moments before Israeli occupation forces attacked the disabled Jerusalemite, Muhammad Al-Ajlouni, and women in Sheikh Jarrah. Palestinians were attending a groom's wedding before Israeli soldiers turned joy into injuries and sadness."#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/kDZVJnJwFm — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) February 21, 2022

Soldiers caused bruises and fractures to several people, including a disabled youth who was severely beaten by the police. He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

The situation in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood remains tense for the ninth consecutive day after Israeli right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir and his extremist supporters set up an office on the Salem family property in a provocative move.

More than 500 Palestinians living in 28 houses in the neighborhood are facing threats of forced expulsion at the hands of settlement associations backed by the Israeli government and its judiciary system.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)