IN PHOTOS: Gaza’s Largest Olive Oil Press Machine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nasr Abu Odeh is a businessman from Gaza, who owns the largest olive oil press machine in the besieged Strip.

His company recently obtained a certificate that certifies the quality of its products, as well as the integrity of the technical and administrative procedures.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza, this season was particularly good in terms of quantity. The expectation is that the olive crop can be four times greater than last year, at around 45 tons.

“There is a surplus,” Abu Odeh explained, adding that this could “open the way for farmers and traders to trade their oil outside the Gaza Strip.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle