Just another War (Poem)

Evasion /invasion /evasion /invasion / invasion evasion
killing fields /killing fields / fields that kill humans? / humans kill all
victims and survivors of war/ all victims and survivors of war MUST matter
rape is war/ war is rape/ rape in war/ raped by war/ men make war
jaw jaw / war war/ jaw jaw/ war war
peace treaty/ a piece of treaty / peace treaty/ a piece of territory
illegals/refugees/illegals/ refugees/ humans in white and black/ in black and white
right is might / might is right / might is right /right? Left? All right
insurgent media / resisting media/ freedom fighters: no to terrorism media!
Wrong and right/ right and wrong/ write things that are wrong, Right?
Mass media/ mess media / messed up media/ mass media/ mess media
Social media/ social media/ so-called media, socialised or corporatised?
Drones/ cushy toys / remote controlled killers/ thousands dead/ drones of death
phones/ spy in your phones/ NSO, Pegassus, repression of expression/ killer phones
state and corporate surveillance/ power over people/ peoples power cannot be tamed
The military industrial complex/ the complex military killing machines/ the military
the arms industry/ the long arm of global law/ the arms industry / deadly jobs
Lockhead Martin Corporation / Lockhead Martin Corp/ how do you plead?
Northrop Grummand Corporation/ Northrop Grummand Corp? Guilty or innocent?
The Boeing Corporation/ Boeing – Boeing – you dead? How do you plead?
The military industrial complex / good for American jobs/ good for the GDP
The military industrial complex/ profiteers and merchants of death and destruction
The truth is not fake/ the fake is not truth / the truth is truth and the fake is fake
Human rights are indivisible/ indivisible human rights / whose rights are invisible?
Human rights / human whites/ workers rights are human rights/ are women rights also?
Justice for ALL / Justice for all? Or is it just- ice for All?
