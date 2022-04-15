Just another War (Poem)

By Hassen Lorgat

Evasion /invasion /evasion /invasion / invasion evasion

killing fields /killing fields / fields that kill humans? / humans kill all

victims and survivors of war/ all victims and survivors of war MUST matter

rape is war/ war is rape/ rape in war/ raped by war/ men make war

jaw jaw / war war/ jaw jaw/ war war

peace treaty/ a piece of treaty / peace treaty/ a piece of territory

illegals/refugees/illegals/ refugees/ humans in white and black/ in black and white

right is might / might is right / might is right /right? Left? All right

insurgent media / resisting media/ freedom fighters: no to terrorism media!

Wrong and right/ right and wrong/ write things that are wrong, Right?

Mass media/ mess media / messed up media/ mass media/ mess media

Social media/ social media/ so-called media, socialised or corporatised?

Drones/ cushy toys / remote controlled killers/ thousands dead/ drones of death

phones/ spy in your phones/ NSO, Pegassus, repression of expression/ killer phones

state and corporate surveillance/ power over people/ peoples power cannot be tamed

The military industrial complex/ the complex military killing machines/ the military

the arms industry/ the long arm of global law/ the arms industry / deadly jobs

Lockhead Martin Corporation / Lockhead Martin Corp/ how do you plead?

Northrop Grummand Corporation/ Northrop Grummand Corp? Guilty or innocent?

The Boeing Corporation/ Boeing – Boeing – you dead? How do you plead?

The military industrial complex / good for American jobs/ good for the GDP

The military industrial complex/ profiteers and merchants of death and destruction The truth is not fake/ the fake is not truth / the truth is truth and the fake is fake Human rights are indivisible/ indivisible human rights / whose rights are invisible? Human rights / human whites/ workers rights are human rights/ are women rights also? Justice for ALL / Justice for all? Or is it just- ice for All?