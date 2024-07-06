GAZA LIVE BLOG: 158 Journalists Killed | Death Toll Rises | Hamas Reveals Details of Ceasefire Deal – Day 274

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian journalist Amjad Jahjouh, his wife, journalist Wafaa Abu Dabaan, and their child were killed in a bombing on the Nuseirat camp, raising the number of journalists killed since October 7 to 158. New massacres were carried out in Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Maghazi and Zaytoun, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. A source in the Palestinian movement Hamas told Reuters news agency that the revised proposal for a ceasefire deal agrees to begin talks to release Israeli detainees, including soldiers and civilians, within 16 days after the first phase of the agreement. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, July 6, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA (Citing Israeli media): Former head of the IDF’s Operations Division, Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv:

Increasing military action in the North is a wrong tactic unless we want to fight a war. Fighting a war in Lebanon will lead to a confrontation with Iran. This is the worst time to open multiple fronts, and I advise against getting involved in Rafah because staying means occupying the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters completely destroyed an Israeli Merkava 4 tank on Baghdad Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

GAZA MINISTRY OF HEALTH:

We warn of the continuing crisis of fuel needed to operate electricity generators in hospitals in the Gaza Strip. We are following harsh austerity measures due to the fuel distillation policy and have suspended work in several sections.

AL-QASSAM: The al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters detonated a ‘television counter-personnel device’ in an Israeli foot force in the Shujaiya neighborhood, killing and wounding it.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six people were killed and others were injured, following an Israeli shelling targeting a police car in Al-Shakosh area, northwest of Rafah.

Saturday, July 6, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of killed journalists has risen to 158 since October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 38,098 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,705 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military said it intercepted a “suspicious” air target coming from Lebanon in Kiryat Shmona without causing any casualties.

Saturday, July 6, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Journalist Amjad Jahjouh, his wife, journalist Wafaa Abu Dabaan, and their child were killed in a bombing on the Nuseirat camp.

CHANNEL 12: The proposed approach to returning the detainees is very difficult but inevitable.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters carried out a drone attack on the 91st Division artillery position in Beit Hillel, setting it on fire.

Saturday, July 6, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: A fire broke out in an agricultural area in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, as a result of a drone falling from southern Lebanon.

Saturday, July 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee after a suspected drone infiltration.

Saturday, July 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters fired on the east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

EURO-MED MONITOR: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that its estimates indicate that there are more than 10,000 Palestinians missing under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, and there is no way to find them due to the impossibility of retrieving them and keeping them in unmarked graves, at a time when there is no international humanitarian movement to help retrieve them.

HAMAS SOURCE (to Reuters): The revised proposal for a deal between Hamas and Israel agrees to begin talks to release Israeli detainees, including soldiers and civilians, within 16 days after the first phase of the agreement.

Saturday, July 6, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

Saturday, July 6, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

UNASUR: The Union of South American Nations announced the inclusion of the State of Palestine in the union’s free trade agreement.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted a house in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of a UNRWA house and warehouse in the Nuseirat and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip has risen to 9.

Saturday, July 6, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and right to defend itself.

