Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Tubas

September 1, 2023 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, 36, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Tubas. (Photo: via social media)

The Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that Abdul Rahim Fayez Ghannam, 36, was killed by live bullets in the head.

Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas, and killed a young Palestinian man, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The occupation forces stormed the town of Aqaba on Friday morning and surrounded a house amidst live and rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

Three other Palestinians were injured, two of whom with live bullets.

Israeli occupation forces also destroyed the house of 51-year-old Abdul Razeq Abu Arra and arrested him and his son B30-year-old son Bakr, along with another Palestinian youth.

(WAFA, PC)

