Jewish Settlers Destroy Dozens of Olive Trees near Qalqiliya

January 7, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers on Saturday chopped down dozens of olive trees belonging to Palestinian residents near the village of Amateen to the east of Qalqiliya, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that a number of settlers from the illegal settlement of Havat Gilad cut down around 40 olive trees in a land located to the south of the aforementioned village.

The land belongs to two Palestinian residents.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

