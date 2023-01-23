In Photos: Palestinian Martial Artists Compete at Major Championship in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For the fifth year in a row, Gaza City hosted on Sunday the official Palestinian Karate Championship.

The tournament was conducted under the supervision of the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

146 athletes, from across Occupied Palestine, took part in the event, which covered nearly 30 types of sports activities.

The first place was won by the Al-Aqsa Academy, followed by the Al-Nour Academy for Karate. The third place was achieved by the Arboretum Sports Club.

Palestinian martial artists are some of the most decorated in the Arab world as they have won many medals in the Middle East and Asian regional competitions.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)