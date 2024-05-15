‘Before the End of the Month’ – Ireland to Recognize Palestinian State

Ireland is set to recognize the state of Palestine by the end of May, according to Foreign Minister Micheal Martin. However, a specific date has not been announced.

Michael Martin, who also serves as Ireland’s deputy prime minister, made this announcement on Newstalk radio on Wednesday, TRT reported.

“We will be recognizing the state of Palestine before the end of the month,” Martin stated.

In March, leaders from Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta issued a joint statement expressing their readiness to recognize the Palestinian state.

Ireland has consistently maintained that it has no objections to officially recognizing Palestine if it would contribute to the Middle East peace process.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has intensified the urgency of this issue.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell mentioned that Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia intended to symbolically recognise a Palestinian state on May 21, with the possibility of other nations joining.

Martin, however, did not confirm an exact date on Wednesday.

“The specific date is still fluid because we’re still in discussions with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state,” he said, according to TRT.

“t will become clear in the next few days as to the specific date but it certainly will be before the end of this month,” Martin reportedly added.

“I will look forward to consultations today with some foreign ministers in respect of the final specific detail of this.”

Spain and Ireland

During Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez’s visit to Dublin last month, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris indicated that the countries aimed to coordinate their actions.

“When we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message,” Harris stated, according to the report.

Harris’ office announced that Ireland’s top diplomat informed King Abdullah II of Jordan by telephone on Wednesday about Ireland’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Harris “outlined Ireland and Spain’s ongoing efforts on Palestinian recognition and ongoing discussions with other like-minded countries”, a statement read.

“The King and the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) agreed that both Ireland and Jordan should stay in touch in the coming days,” it added.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

