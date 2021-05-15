EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Funeral Procession and Names of Abu Hatab, Hadidi Family Victims

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Editor’s note: The photos below are available for republication at no cost, on the condition that the photographer and the source are credited. (Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

In one of the most gruesome and tragic scenes since the start of Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, ten members of the same family perished on Friday night, after the Abu Hatab family’s home, in the Shati refugee camp, was targeted by Israeli warplanes.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent and photojournalist in Gaza, Mahmoud Ajjour, was present at the funeral procession where the Abu Hatab and Hadidi victims – eight children, and two women – were laid to rest.

The procession began at the Shifa hospital in central Gaza, where the mutilated bodies were wrapped in Palestinian flags and carried by fellow refugees to their final rest.

Below are the names and ages of members of the Abu Hatab and Hadidi family members who were killed in the Israeli strike:

Maryam ‘Ala Abu Hatab (15)

Yamin ‘Ala Abu Hatab (5)

Bilal ‘Ala Abu Hatab (10)

Yousef ‘Ala Abu Hatab (11)

Yasmin Mohammed Hassan (31)

Abdulrahman Mohammed al-Hadidi (8)

Suhaib Mohammed al-Hadidi (14)

Maha Mohammed al-Hadidi (36)

Yahya Mohammed al-Hadidi (11)

Anonymous (to be named)

