IN PHOTOS: Palestinians Demand Compensation from UNRWA

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dozens of Palestinians gathered in the center of Gaza City to protest in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) offices.

Protesters expressed their continued disappointment at what they described as the “procrastination” by UNRWA to financially compensate Palestinians whose houses were damaged or destroyed in the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza.

Abdul Hadi Muslim, the head of the Committee of those affected by the 2014 onslaught on Gaza, said: “We came here today to convey a message, that we continue to demand our rights, and we will not stop until we get them.”

“We have been patient for 8 years, but our patience is running out,” Muslim added.

Writing for The Palestine Chronicle, Gaza-based journalist Asma Abuamra explained that “the agency asked residents to repair their houses at their own expense and then submit for reimbursement”.

“However, after residents began making repairs, often by borrowing construction materials on credit, the agency failed to compensate them,” Abuamra added.

The Israeli war on Gaza in 2014, which Tel Aviv dubbed Protective Edge, killed over 2,200 Palestinians and wounded over 11,000. It also caused mass destruction, which reached thousands of homes and hundreds of other civilian infrastructures.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)